Vice President Kashim Shettima has maintained that Nigeria and Africa at large have nothing to do with nuclear weapons

Shettima, while addressing the chairman of the CTBTO, said nuclear wars have never ended in a win-win for the players

The Nigerian vice president noted that Africa is currently fighting poverty and other ecological wars in its region

Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has stated that the country is committed to a comprehensive nuclear weapon test ban by strengthening its collaboration with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO).

The vice president made this known when he received the Executive Secretary of CTBTO, Robert Floyd, who was at the presidential villa on a courtesy visit on Monday, July 7.

Vice President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria not interested in producing nuclear weapons Photo Credit: @KashimSM

Source: UGC

Shettima lists Africa's current priorities

According to Vanguard, Shettima noted that the current priority of Africans at present was to address the existing challenges of poverty and climate change, in which the pursuit of nuclear weapons was not part of it.

He added that the opposite of win-win is always the outcome of any nuclear facility. He stressed that Nigerian and other African countries are currently fighting poverty and the war against the relationship between the economy in sub-Saharan Africa and the region's economy.

The vice president's statement reads in part:

”We have no business dabbling in anything that has to do with nuclear weapons. I want to assure and reiterate our commitment to a comprehensive nuclear test ban."

Shettima thanks CTBTO for climate change campaign

He then expressed gratitude to the organisation for its consistent extra vigilance being taken with its 337 stations that were spread across the world. He commended the CTBTO for detecting all seven tests that were carried out by DPRK Korea

Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, also maintained that the function of the CTBTO includes a civilian purpose that its monitors serve. He commended the organisation for assisting humanity in detecting tsunamis and volcanic seismic activities.

He praised the CTBTO on its contribution to the global stability of the ecology. On his part, Floyd commended President Bola Tinubu's leadership for its contribution to the attainment of the global village, aiding the reduction of nuclear testing as well as the creation of major norms against it. The CTBTO boss said Nigeria and the organisation have a natural partnership.

This came days after the Israel-Iran 12-day war over the allegation bordering on the ownership of nuclear weapons. Israel has vowed to continue to bomb Iran if it attempts to have a nuclear weapon. During the 12-day war, Israel and Iran exchanged hundreds of missiles across each other's airspace.

Kashim Shettima kicks against nuclear weapon testing Photo Credit: @KashimSM

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi knocks President Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported on criticism of President Tinubu over an alleged plan to travel abroad on a personal vacation.

Peter Obi made the claim while criticising the recent announcement that the president would travel out of the country.

According to the presidency, Tinubu would visit Saint Lucia and also attend the 17th summit of the BRIC nations in Brazil.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng