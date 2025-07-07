An okada rider, identified as Yaman from Patigi township, Kwara State, was caught by residents for allegedly sneaking supplies to suspected bandits terrorising the area

Patigi, Kwara State- An okada rider identified as “Yaman” from Patigi township, Kwara State, has been apprehended by residents for allegedly supplying food items and illegal substances to suspected bandits operating in the area.

Legit.ng gathered from a video obtained by our correspondent, showing the man with several food items, such as bags of spaghetti, beans, palm oil, cigarettes, and other grains, which he was allegedly transporting to the criminals' hideout in the bush before he was intercepted by members of the community on Saturday, July 5.

In one of the videos, a community member narrating the arrest is heard saying,

“You can bring out all the foodstuffs and illegal drugs you are supplying to bandits yourself. Nobody will bring them out for you.

Yaman, the man from Patigi who supplies things to the bandits in the bush. He is caught on Saturday, 5th July 2025. This is a contraband drug he supplies to the Fulanis (bandits).

Nobody should touch anything from the foodstuffs as the DSS officers are on the way.”

In the same video, the suspect claimed that he was only a motorcycle rider hired by the bandits to deliver goods. However, residents could be heard confronting him and accusing him of aiding the bandits’ operations.

“Yaman, who supplies things to the bandits, is now complaining that he's just their Okada rider to deliver anything they want to them, and people attack him, saying, ‘You are not supposed to do this job for bandits,’ and he started crying that even if the DSS asks him, he can explain,” the narrator added.

A local source who spoke with Legit.ng confirmed that the suspect had been handed over to operatives of the Department of State Services.

“He has been handed over to the DSS, and we are tracking the progress of the investigation. Allah will catch them one by one. He is an okada rider from Patigi township,” the source stated.

Bandits impose N200 million security levy

Legit.ng previously reported that in a new development amidst the security crisis in the Lile community in the Patigi area of Kwara State, terrorists have imposed a N200 million security levy, or the community risks more attacks.

Legit.ng gathered that the request was sent to the community on June 25th.

Speaking to Legit.ng, a resident who identified himself as Tauheed Mohammed said that the attacks and abductions have stalled businesses, and the new levy has thrown fear into the community.

Kwara residents set ablaze suspected bandit

Legit.ng also reported that residents of Okuta town in Baruten local government area (LGA) of Kwara state have set ablaze a suspected bandit allegedly involved in the killing of a prominent businessman, Alhaji Ismaila Dauda.

Legit.ng gathered that the mob action happened on Wednesday, June 25, after the suspect was reportedly caught by community members who, according to sources, had lost trust in the security agencies.

