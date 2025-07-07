The minister of education Dr. Tunji Alausa has launched a nationwide digital skills training initiative in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The programme offers free, globally recognised certifications in cloud computing, AI, and other emerging technologies to students and educators across all tertiary institutions in Nigeria

The initiative is part of a broader reform agenda that includes aligning education with employability

Abuja, FCT - In a decisive push to reform Nigeria’s education landscape, the minister of education, Dr. Tunji Alaus, has unveiled a landmark initiative aimed at equipping students and teachers with in-demand digital skills.

The initiative, launched in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), is aimed at democratising access to training in emerging technologies, including cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Dr Alausa has introduced a series of bold programmes since taking office, including the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) and the Nigerian Education Data Initiative (NEDI). These efforts aim to bridge the gap between academic learning and employability, while also improving policy decision-making through real-time data.

Amazon partnership a "game-changer" - Alausa

Legit.ng gathers that the latest collaboration with AWS will provide free, globally recognised certifications to educators and students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria. Under a cost-sharing model, the Ministry of Education will fund 50% of the certification fees, with AWS covering the remaining half, eliminating financial barriers for participants.

“This programme is a game-changer,” Alausa said at the launch event in Abuja.

“We are democratising digital education and ensuring that no educator, no student, is left behind as the world races into the future.”

The training targets disciplines central to the global digital economy, including machine learning and other emerging technologies. Registration is open via a national portal, and institutions (both public and private) have already begun nominating participants.

The initiative is open to universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, spanning federal, state, and private institutions. Organisers stress that no geography or learner will be left behind.

Observers have described the move as both “timely” and “visionary,” particularly in light of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the National Education Strategic Roadmap Implementation (NESRI). Both frameworks call for increased digital access and employability for Nigerian youth.

The Amazon collaboration forms part of a broader set of reforms Alausa is advancing. The National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) seeks to align classroom education with real-world job requirements, while the Nigerian Education Data Initiative (NEDI) improves policy responsiveness through accurate education data.

On social media, the impact is already visible. The hashtag #AlausaEdReform is gaining momentum, with educators and students sharing stories of signing up and preparing for certification. Many see the initiative as a rare moment of inclusion and progress in Nigeria’s education sector.

Alausa speaks more about partnership with AWS

Alausa further spoke on the partnership with AWS, noting that it is part of the plan to boost Nigeria's digital economy.

“This collaboration is about equipping Nigerians not just to participate but to lead in the digital economy,” Alausa told attendees.

“It is about planting seeds of opportunity and nurturing a generation that can thrive on the world stage.”

