Kwara State government has announced that indigen undergraduate students across public tertiary institutions in Nigeria will now receive palliative

The state government deployed this initiative to cushion the effect of the federal government's decision to remove fuel subsidies

According to a statement released by the Kwara State government, a portal has been opened for students to commence registration

Kwara, Ilorin - On Monday, August 7, the Kwara State government announced the approval of the undergraduate students' palliative scheme for indigenes across public-tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

This announcement was contained in a statement signed by Prof. Shehu AbdulRaheem Adaramaja, the government committee chairman on students’ palliative.

The Kwara State government said all eligible applicants must register between 7th August 2023 and midnight 30th August 2023. Photo Credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

The statement reads:

"His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam @RealAARahman, has approved payment of fuel subsidy removal palliative to undergraduate students of Kwara State origin in public-owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria."

This scheme is on the heels of the federal government's decision to remove fuel subsidies, as its effect has ravaged Nigerians in hardship and abject poverty.

To cushion this effect, the Kwara State government has officially opened the portal for students to register for the fuel subsidy removal palliative.

How to register

1. Prospective students to visit the link https://scholarship.kw.gov.ng/palliative

2. Click on “Students' palliative ” link to Register your bio-data on the platform to obtain login details.

3. Verification through the registered email address provided on the platform

4. Use your login details with your password to fill out the application form online.

5. Scan and upload the following documents online (mandatory).

• Recent Passport size photograph.

• Citizenship Certificate.

• Your Admission Letter.

• Your Institutional Valid I.D Card.

Fuel Subsidy removal: Kwara Governor Approves N10,000 Monthly Palliative for Workers

Similarly, the Kwara state government has announced N10,000 monthly palliatives for civil servants.

The N10,000 monthly palliative is to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal and the economic impacts on the people.

This is coming weeks after the state government also reduced the number of days civil servants go to the office to ease off the financial constraint of getting to work.

