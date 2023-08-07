Kwara, Ilorin - Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq-led Kwara State government has announced opening the students' palliative portal to cushion the effect of the federal government's removal of fuel subsidies.

This announcement was made on Monday, August 7, via the state government's official Twitter handle, as sighted by Legit.ng.

The Kwara State government said all eligible applicants must register between 7th August 2023 and midnight 30th August 2023. Photo Credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, palliative would be available to undergraduate students of Kwara State origin in public-owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The statement reads:

"His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State Mallam @RealAARahman has approved payment of fuel subsidy removal palliative to undergraduate students of Kwara State origin in public-owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria."

All eligible applicants were instructed that registration for palliative would commence on Monday, August 7, and the portal would be closed at midnight on Wednesday, August 30.

Registration processes are listed below:

1. Prospective students to visit the link https://scholarship.kw.gov.ng/palliative

2. Click on “Students' palliative ” link to Register your bio-data on the platform to obtain login details.

3. Verification through the registered email address provided on the platform

4. Use your login details with your password to fill the application form online.

5. Scan and upload the following documents online (mandatory).

• Recent Passport size photograph.

• Citizenship Certificate.

• Your Admission Letter.

• Your Institutional Valid I.D Card.

