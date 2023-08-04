Although the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) is on alert concerning possible military action in Niger Republic, a video has been used to make a misleading claim on social media

The Nigerian government has put its armed forces on standby to carry out military action against the coupists in Niger Republic if the ongoing ECOWAS dialogue failed

ECOWAS and its delegation have stressed that military action would be the last resort in Niger Republic

Niamey, Niger Republic - A claim that footage showed Nigerian forces advancing towards Niger Republic has been found to be false.

In a now-deleted post, a Twitter page, @sentdefender, claimed a clip emerged showing the mobilisation of elements within the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) allegedly being deployed to Sokoto state. Sokoto is located in the extreme northwest of the country on the national border with the Republic of Niger.

The claim that the Nigerian Air Force is reportedly deployed to Sokoto, near the Niger-Nigeria border is cooked up. Photo credit: Photo by Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ignore misleading video on Nigeria's intervention in Niger crisis

Hours later, the user made another post, alleging mischief on the part of the whistleblower.

A post on @sentdefender on Thursday, August 3, reads:

“I have deleted a post I recently made which was sent to me by someone claiming to be in the Nigerian Air Force and was reported to be Elements of the Nigerian Air Force preparing to deploy towards the border with Niger.

“The video is actually not from today and is from before the coup d'état in Niger. I’m sorry for any confusion I may have caused.”

Despite the retraction, a social media user was still found culpable of sharing the fabricated information.

Subsequently, a security analyst, Deji Adesogan, debunked it via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, August 4:

"Fake news alert. The originator of the unfortunate fake news already deleted the post and even apologized, why exactly are you still apostle of misinformation."

