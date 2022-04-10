Over 70 million telecom subscribers in Nigeria have been barred from making phone calls now following their failure to link their National Identity Number (NIN) with the SIM in line with the federal government’s directive.

However, some who have NIN have also been claiming that they are unable to successfully link to their SIM.

Crowds/Applicants queue to obtain national identity numbers at the NIMC) office in Lagos state, on January 13, 2021. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Many factors, some of them highlighted earlier here, could cause this.

Having a BVN-generated NIN is another factor that could account for your inability to link your NIN to your SIM.

What is a BVN-generated NIN?

The BVN-generated NIN is the one assigned to some Nigerians when they enrolled for the bank verification number in 2014.

According to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the BVN-generated NIN has to be verified again at enrolment centres before it becomes valid.

That is, if you have a BVN-generated NIN, you can not link it to your MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile SIMs. You have to proceed to a NIN enrolment centre to verify it, update your biometrics and validate your data.

“You must complete your NIN registration even if your BVN has generated a NIN. If your NIN was generated due to the BVN record harmonization with the National Identity Database, you will not have access to the NIMC Mobile App and your NIN-SIM integration will be invalid,” NIMC said.

Steps to take if you have BVN-generated NIN

Proceed to NIN enrolment centre

Request for NIN validation by updating your biometrics and verifying that your data is correct

After successfully completing the process, you can then link the NIN with your SIM

