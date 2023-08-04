Anonymous Sudan group attempted to take down the MTN Nigeria network because of Nigeria's stand on Niger’s coup

A source said the hackers did not succeed in hacking the telecom company although attempts were made

The attacks were said to be unsuccessful because the firewalls around the telecom's system are massive

To protest Nigeria's position on the coup in the Republic of Niger, Anonymous Sudan and supporters of Niger coup hackers attempted to take down the MTN Nigeria network.

This is coming a few hours after Legit.ng reported that NITDA raised alarm over hackers targeting the government. The Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has issued a warning after discovering hacking attempts against online services provided by the government.

In a recent development, a source from the telecommunications company told Punch that the hackers repeatedly attempted to enter the MTN network but were unsuccessful.

Several attempts made

The source admit that there was an attempt but stressed that it wasn’t successful due to the companies strong cyber security system.

According to the insider, Nigeria's position towards the Niger Republic was the reason for the attempt to shut down the network in Nigeria. He said it was also their means of getting even.

They made several attempts but the firewalls around our system are massive. To take it down, you would need to do a lot. There were one or two glitches, but it didn’t affect us. They tried it yesterday (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, Hacktivist collective, Anonymous Sudan had announced on Wednesday that it had attacked MTN Nigeria's website.

The organisation asserted that Nigeria's proposed military intervention in Niger was the reason behind their strike.

Because of Nigeria's government's efforts against Niger, it claimed full responsibility for the attack in a message on its Telegram channel.

It stated:

They are attempting to cut power and are willing to participate in the French colonialistic planned invasion of Niger.

