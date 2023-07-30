Popular Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, better known by her stage name DJ Cuppy, took a hot swipe at a netizen who insulted her family's wealth

A man on Twitter reported that the entertainer's dad was not among the top wealthy people in the country and won't likely be in 20 years to come

Coming across the malicious post, the billionaire heiress used the additive lyrics from the popular Rema's song, 'Charm' to effectively pass her message

Renowned Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy gave a netizen some heat after challenging her family's wealth.

A Twitter user identified as Akin wrote that the entertainer's dad was not among the top wealthy businessmen in Nigeria even in the next 20 years.

DJ Cuppy unbothered as she replies a Twitter troll Credit: @djcuppy

Source: Instagram

After coming across the post, the billionaire heiress took to her account to cast a shade on the young man without tagging him.

She went ahead to remind people of her wealth regardless of what the naysayer had to say about her dad.

The socialite used boastful lyrics from the popular singer Rema's song 'Charm' to cast aspersions.

"I know you senior me, but I get money past you and your Papa," Cuppy wrote.

See their tweets below

Cuppy's slam back sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured people's thoughts on how Cuppy handled the situation. See their comment below:

parker_ojugo:

"Since this babe chop breakfast she don turn savage beast ."

njikoka_first_son:

"This is the energy she is supposed to be serving any troll because this girl has done nothing anybody yet people enjoy trolling her."

thecandyhairven:

"Every little thing,they'll direct it to her father....They should let this girl breetheee,,she's not the only one that has quoted that line of the song abeg."

franklin.ohaz:

"Someone that controlled 95% of diesel supply in Nigeria & Africa for 20years….just dey play."

sellfasternaija:

"“Past” Abi pass e shock o . And she don get 2 masters degree."

