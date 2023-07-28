Ibom Air has apprehended a passenger on its flight for allegedly stealing another passenger’s laptop in the overhead cabin during a flight from Lagos to Abuja

The company’s general manager, marketing and communications, Aniekan Essienette, made this public in a statement

Ibom Air explained that the owner of the laptop, on suspecting the movement, quickly raised alarm when he realised his item was missing

A passenger onboard an Ibom Air flight from Lagos to Abuja had been arrested for allegedly taking another passenger’s laptop from his bag in the overhead cabin.

Aniekan Essienette, the general manager, marketing and communication Ibom Air, confirmed the development in a statement, BusinessDay reported.

Police arrest an airline passenger for allegedly stealing a laptop belonging to another passenger. Photo credit: Ibom Air

Source: Facebook

How the passenger stole another traveller's laptop in-flight and was arrested

In the statement, Esseienette disclosed that the incident occurred on the morning of the 26th of July 2023, during the boarding of Ibom Air flight Q1300 from Lagos to Abuja and the passenger (suspect), Ogeneochuko David was apprehended for allegedly taking another passenger’s laptop from his bag in overhead cabin, The Nation report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“He raised the alarm by notifying the crew members accordingly,” part of the statement reads.

Police confirm the suspect belongs to a large syndicate

Essienette further revealed the suspect has been handed over to the police for proper investigation.

She noted further that the police confirmed the suspect belonged to a syndicate, specialised in stealing items onboard aircraft.

”The police have since confirmed that the suspect is a member of a large syndicate specializing in stealing onboard aircraft,” Essienette added.

Essienette noted that Ibom Air will prosecute any offenders to the full extent of the law.

“In line with our corporate policy, Ibom Air has zero tolerance for this sort of criminal activity on board our flights and will prosecute any offenders to the full extent of the law,” she warned.

FG releases list of Nigerian airlines with most flight delays in 2023

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Air Peace experienced the most delays in its domestic flights during the first quarter of 2023.

This is according to a report on Nigeria's international and domestic flight operations released by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The report stated that out of the 18,288 domestic flights conducted during this period, 10,128 flights, accounting for 55%, suffered delays, while 284 flights, equivalent to 1.55%, were canceled.

The report further highlighted that Aero Contractors, Arik Air, Azman Air, Dana Air, Air Peace, Ibom Air, United Nigeria Airlines, Green Africa, Value Jet, and Overland Airways operated their services during the reviewed period.

Anti-Tinubu Ibom Air protester needs medical attention, to be arraigned on Monday, April 3

Obiajulu Uja, the Ibom Airline passenger who protested the emergence and forthcoming swearing-in of Bola Tinubu as the president of Nigeria needs medical attention, his lawyer has said.

Ejike Ugwu, the lawyer to Uja, an indigene of Oji-River Local Government Area, Enugu State confirmed that his client has been having challenges with his mental health and kidney for a while and need necessary medical attention.

Ugwu condemned the move by the police to prosecute a mentally unstable man following his outburst onboard an Ibom Air aircraft recently.

Source: Legit.ng