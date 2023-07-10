The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in a recent report, released the list of airlines with the most flight delays in Nigeria

NCC said about nine airlines in Nigeria operated domestic and international flights in the first three months of 2023

The NCAA report named Arik Air as the airline with the most flight delays in the country

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said Air Peace delayed domestic flights in the first three months of 2023.

The aviation regulator disclosed the information in a report on Nigeria's international and domestic flight operations.

Air Peace leads top Nigerian airlines with most flight delays in 2023

Top airlines operating in Nigeria in 2023

NCAA said of the 18,288 domestic flights in the first quarter of 2023, 10,128 flights were delayed, representing 55%, and 284 canceled flights, representing 1.55%.

The report said Aero Contractors, Arik Air, Azman Air, Dana, Air, Air Peace, Ibom Air, United Nigeria Airlines, Green Africa, Value Jet, and Overland Airways worked during the period under review.

Air Peace led the pack, with 6,521 flights and 3,754 delayed flights, representing 51%.

Max Air recorded 1,565 flights, with 1,013 flights delayed, representing 60%; Arik Air had 1,619 flights, with 926 delayed flights, about 47%.

United Nigeria Airlines had 910 flight delays out of the 1,243 flights recorded.

Ibom Air, per the report, operated 2,312 flights with 746 delayed flights, while Aero Contractors recorded 1,123 flights with delayed flights.

Overland Airways operated 719 flights, with 605 flights delayed; Dana Air recorded 711 flights and delayed 474, while Green Africa operated 1,182 flights, with 443 delays.

FG fails to sanction airlines for flight delays

Azman Air operated 527 flights with 385 delays, and Value Jet operated 766 flights with 248 flight delays.

TheCable reports that erstwhile aviation minister Hadi Sirika said in June last year that airline operators in Nigeria must refund the cost of travel tickets to passengers after a two-hour flight delay.

It needs to be clarified whether foreign or domestic airlines reimbursed passengers for delayed flights.

Nigeria is highest indebted country to international airlines globally; list shows top debtor countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the rising levels of blocked funds threaten operations and airline connectivity in affected markets, including Nigeria.

The blocked funds in the industry have spiked by 47% to $2.27 billion as of April 2023 from $1.55 billion in 2022.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director/CEO, disclosed the information at the 79th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit, which began on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

