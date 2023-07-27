Niger Republic’s presidency raised the alarm on Wednesday, July 26, that members of the presidential guard tried to move against President Mohamed Bazoum

Hours later, men in military fatigues claimed on national television to have seized power in the West African nation

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is airlifting Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, but some pilgrims are trapped in Niger Republic

Niamey, Niger Republic - Max Air aircraft 5N-ADM on an Hajj flight to Niger Republic is currently stranded in Niamey airport.

The development is caused by the ongoing military coup in the country, The Punch reported on Thursday, July 27.

Max Air aircraft stuck in Niamey. Photo credit: @MaxAirLtd

Source: Twitter

Niger Republic coup: Max Air aircraft stranded in Niamey

According to Radio Nigeria, the Max Air plane, a b-747-400 landed in Niamey at 2140z (2240 local time) with 360 Nigerian pilgrims onboard. Captain Maitama Kabo was in command of the 18 crew onboard.

Source: Legit.ng