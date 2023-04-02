The lawyer to the anti-Tinubu protester on Ibom Air has informed the police that his client is mentally unstable

Ejike Ugwu confirmed that Obiajulu Uja has been sick for some time and needs all the necessary medical attention he can get

According to Ugwu, his client is not a member of the Obidient movement as widely claimed in several quarters

Obiajulu Uja, the Ibom AIrline passenger who protested the emergence and forthcoming swearing-in of Bola Tinubu as the president of Nigeria needs medical attention, his lawyer has said.

Ejike Ugwu, the lawyer to Uja, an indigene of Oji-River Local Government Area, Enugu State confirmed that his client has been having challenges with his mental health and kidney for a while and need necessary medical attention.

A lawyer to the Anti-Tinubu protester has said that Obiajulu Uja is not an Obidient member. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Festus Keyamo

Source: Twitter

The Punch reports that Ugwu condemned the move by the police to prosecute a mentally unstable man following his outburst onboard an Ibom Air aircraft recently.

This query by the lawyer comes barely hours after the police confirmed plans to arraign Uja before a competent court of jurisdiction on Monday, April 3.

Ugwu said:

The DPO said the man will be charged on Monday; this is a man that we said is mentally ill. Have you conducted any medical examination on him to know whether he is mentally fit to be charged to court? On what grounds are you charging?”

Also giving a short biography of his client, Ugwu added that Uja, a former staff of Zenith Bank had developed some mental instability and was asked recently asked to leave Reiz Continental Hotel where he stayed some days ago when he visited Abuja.

He also noted that Uja had purchased three different tickets on Friday from Abuja to Lagos but had issues with airline staff before he finally got into Ibom Air.

His words:

“If you go through his social media, you will understand that he is not even a member of the Obedient movement. But the long and short of it is that the man is mentally unstable.

“After he was arrested and the DPO saw reports in the media, the DPO confided in me that the man is not a normal person.

“It’s just the system; I told the DPO that you do not even need a medical certificate from the family but as an investigator, employ the services of a psychiatrist to confirm the mental stability of the man. But as I speak with you, I left the police station around 5 pm and we have not seen the DPO today in the station."

