The DSS application to legalise the re-arrest and detention of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been stricken out by the federal high court in Abuja

At the sitting of the court on Thursday morning, the DSS is a fresh application seeking an injunction to further detain Emefiele for 14 days citing a fresh investigative report

But after listening to the application of the secret police, Justice Hamza Muazu of the court struck out the application for lack of competent jurisdiction

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - A fresh application by the Department of State Service to further detail the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been stricken out by a federal high court in Abuja on Thursday, July 27.

The secret police have approached the court to secure an order to further detained Emefiele for 14 days, over what was described as fresh evidence that its men uncovered, The Sun reported.

Court strikes out DSS application to detain Emefiele Photo Credit: Department of State Service

Source: Twitter

Why court strikes out DSS application against Emefiele

The application, which was marked FCT/HC/M/12105/2023, was filed on Wednesday, July 26, by lawyers of the security agency and was heard on Thursday morning by Justice Hamza Muazu, who sat as a vacation judge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

But the judge, after listening to the argument of the secret police, trucks out the application, describing it as an abuse of the court processes and that it lacks a competent jurisdiction.

Following the probe of the counsel to the DSS, Victor Ejelonu, on matters relating to the court jurisdiction as stipulated in Sections 293 and 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

DSS lawyer withdraws fresh application against Emefiele

A section that gave exclusive rights to the Magistrate Court in granting detention orders, Ejelonu applied and withdrew the matter.

The fresh application was a move by the secret police to legalise the re-arrest and detention of the suspended CBN governor following the bail granted to him by the Lagos division of the Federal High Court, where he was arraigned for possessing illegal firearms.

Ministerial List: Wike’s ally debunks removal of name by DSS

Legit.ng earlier reported that the supporters of ex-governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Nyesom Wike of Rivers have been urged to disregard the report that the two former governors have been removed from the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu was alleged to have removed the names of the two former governors because of the report from the DSS scrutiny.

However, the coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tunubu Vanguard, in an interview, urged the public to disregard the report as it was a fake news.

Source: Legit.ng