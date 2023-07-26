Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki remains in kidnappers' den, according to public affairs commentator, Nwoba Chika Nwoba

Mr. Akwa Okuko is regarded as the richest witch doctor in Anambra state, southeast Nigeria

Apart from being a native doctor, the kidnap victim is an entrepreneur who operates hospitality businesses in Anambra state

Idemili, Anambra state - Chika Nwoba, a public affairs commentator and top politician in Ebonyi state, has dismissed reports that Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, a popular native doctor, has been released by his captors.

Recall that Akwa Okuko, based in his hometown, Oba in Idemili North local government area (LGA) of Anambra state, was kidnapped on the night of Sunday, July 23, in one of his hotels in the town.

“Akwa Okuko is still in the den of his captors”, Chika Nwoba

On Monday, July 24, rumours about his release surfaced online.

But Nwoba while reacting to the speculations via his known Facebook page said the kidnapped native doctor’s friends might have come up with the news of his release so as to suggest that they are not as vulnerable as many think.

The Ebonyi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary wrote:

“Let's analyse this together: kidnappers who invaded someone's residence killing his two security aides and vandalising vehicles around couldn't have released their captive in less than 24 hours. He was kidnapped on Sunday evening, releasing him by 12 in the afternoon of Monday wouldn't have been possible.

"Kidnappers don't work that way. They'll spend up to 48 hours before contacting relatives of the victim for ransome negotiation. They'll also come out and listen to the tales and feelings of the public about the kidnap.”

The PDP chieftain went on to explain that if the abductors truly released Akwaokuko on Monday, July 24, as circulated, “let anyone do live video around him let's see”.

He stated that it was impossible that within 12 hours of his kidnap, transactions would have been made.

He said:

“Even if it's via bitcoin, it'll still exceed 12 hours.”

Tension as gunmen kidnap popular native doctor, kill bodyguards in southeast state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Akwa Okuko's abduction.

Gunmen stormed the hotel of the popular witch doctor in the Oba community on Sunday night, July 23, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

His two bodyguards were shot dead before he was later whisked away to an unknown destination.

