Security has been beefed up in the residence of Atiku Abubakar in the Dougirei area in Yola, Adamawa state

The new development became necessary following the arrest of four Boko Haram suspects on Sunday, July 23

The four Boko Haram suspects were arrested while plotting to attack the residence of the former vice president in Yola

Yola, Adamawa state - Following the arrest of four Boko Haram suspects on Sunday, July 23, security in and around the residence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has been strengthened in the Dougirei area in Yola, Adamawa State.

According to Daily Trust, a visit to the Dougirei area showed that people looked calm and expressed no sign of fear.

Security beefed pp at Atiku Abubakar’s residence in Yola, Adamawa state. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

It was gathered that corner shops opened and residents went about their businesses.

A resident, Sani Umar, said the news put his wife in a panic, but a neighbour comforted her that Boko Haram was already degraded.

Umar added that his neighbour assured his wife that Boko Haram was already degraded and could no longer carry out attacks even in Maiduguri let alone in Yola.

He said residents did not hear gunshots or anything that could cause panic in the area, saying news about the incident broke several hours later.

Daily Trust reported that a senior security source said that the arrested suspect behaved in the typical Boko Haram manner.

The source said:

“He was bold, fearless and hardened during interrogation.”

The Guardian also reported that the police confirmed the arrest of Boko Haram suspects, who planned an attack on Atiku and his properties.

4 Boko Haram Members Plotting To Attack Atiku’s House Arrested

The Boko Haram suspects reportedly plotting to attack the Yola, Adamawa state residence of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, have been arrested.

A 29-year-old suspect, Jubrila Mohammed, who confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno state, was first arrested at the gate of the former vice-president’s residence while trying to carry out the attack at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

PDP accuses APC as Atiku survives assassination at home

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of masterminding an assassination attack on its presidential flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

On Sunday, July 23, some suspected Boko Haram members allegedly attacked the former vice president at his residence in Yola, the Adamawa State capital and his home state.

