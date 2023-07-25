A child has been stolen from his mother, who operates a hair-dressing salon at Kure Ultra Modern Market, Minna, Niger State

The child named Chinedu Chukwueke was whisked away by a lady who pretended that she came to learn work

Father of the baby boy, Chikezie Stanley Chuks, said on Facebook that the baby was taken on Sunday, July 23

A fake apprentice has stolen a baby belonging to a mother who runs a hair-dressing salon in Niger state.

The child, Chinedu Chukwueke was whisked away by the lady who visited his mother's salon at Kure Ultra Modern Market, Minna.

Chinedu was taken from his mother's shop in Niger state. Photo credit: Chikezie Stanley Chuks.

Source: Facebook

Chikezie Stanley Chuks, who is father to the 6-month-old baby, raised the alarm in a

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Good afternoon, pls my baby boy by name Chinedu Chukwueke of 6 months old was taken from my wife's shop today Sunday 23 July, 2023 at Kure Market Minna."

Nigerians asked to help find missing baby

The baby has not been found till now, as Mr Chikezie hasn't posted any updates concerning the child.

He had called on members of the public to help find the child. He asked those with useful information to report to the police or call: 07033186837.

See a post he made on Twitter below:

Nigerians react as baby is stolen in Niger state

Rita Oiza Amune asked:

"Are you for real?"

Rita Oiza Amune commented:

"God have mercy. Nothing will happen to the baby in Jesus name. He shall be found in the mighty name of Jesus."

Jane Ugo Nwa Odeluga said:

"Oh Lord please keep this little one safe and sound back to his parents...Amen."

Frank Okenna Okonkwo commented:

"Almighty God please intercede in this case. Protect your son whom you just sent to this world from the snares of evil."

Oga refuses to settle man who served him for years

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who worked as an apprentice for many years was not settled.

The man later relocated abroad, where he hustled hard and made it.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man explained that his Oga's shop was later demolished by the government.

Source: Legit.ng