Resident Doctors have declared a “total and indefinite strike action” nationwide over unmet demands

President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Emeka Orji said the decision was made at a meeting of its national executive council (NEC)

NARD is demanding the immediate payment of the 2023 medical residency training fund (MRTF), an upward review of the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS) etc

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Tuesday evening, July 25, declared a “total and indefinite strike action”.

As reported by NTA News, NARD disclosed this in a statement where the resident doctors also listed their demands.

Resident Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike over unmet demands.

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the demands include the immediate payment of the 2023 MRTF, the release of the circular on one-for-one replacement and the payment of skipping arrears among others.

The strike action is coming after the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, on Monday, July 24, appealed to the doctors not to embark on strike action.

TheCable reported that NARD president, Emeka Orji, said that the strike began at 12 am on Wednesday, July 26.

Orji said the association made the decision to carry out the industrial action at a meeting of its national executive council (NEC).

NARD laments, says only 10,000 resident doctors remaining in Nigeria

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has revealed the number of medical doctors in the country. According to the president of the association, Dr Emeka Orji, only about 10,000 resident doctors are left.

According to him, about 100 resident doctors leave the country monthly to seek greener pastures.

Resident doctors reject government offer, commence nationwide strike

Another industrial action has hit Nigeria as resident doctors have commenced a nationwide indefinite strike.

The doctors resolved to proceed on the strike after a meeting of its national leadership that ended in the early hours of Monday.

The president of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Onyebueze John, said: “Rising from our NEC meeting, which started by 7pm yesterday and ended 3am today. NARD has resolved to reject the promissory offer from Government, and proceed on total and indefinite strike action until all items in her demand list for strike action are resolved by government.”

