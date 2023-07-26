FCT, Abuja - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged the general public to be wary of an unwholesome Mayonnaise brand (Whippy Mayonnaise) on sale at supermarkets and stores after failing a validity test following a series of laboratory findings.

This advisory was made known via a statement issued by NAFDAC on Saturday, July 22.

NAFDAC identified the manufacturer as SNF FOODS Limited, located n Ogbaru LGA, Anambra State. Photo Credit: NAFDAC

As contained in the statement, the alarm about the 'Whippy Mayonnaise' was raised when a customer of the product in Ilorin, Kwara State, complained to the agency about the brand to NAFDAC.

This prompted NAFDAC to embark on an investigation by the agency's post-marketing surveillance unit in Kwara State.

The statement reads:

"On investigation, the products were sourced locally from the manufacturer SNF FOODS Limited, Onitsha, Anambra State. Samples were taken randomly from different batches of the product for labouratory analysis in NAFDAC Labouratory.

"Laboratory analysis conducted on the product by the Agency, showed unsatisfactory outcomes. It was discovered that though the products were still within shelf life, they have become rancid and exhibits a colour different from the original colour of mayonnaise."

NAFDAC releases brand details

NAFDAC immediately instructed all zonal directors to embark on emergency surveillance and "mop up the implicated batches of the unwholesome product."

The food and drug regulatory agency identified the product's manufacturer, SNF FOODS Limited, located at Plot 52, Harbour Industrial Estate, Pokobros Avenue, Off Atani Road, Onitsha, Ogbaru LGA, Anambra State.

The product name was identified as 'Whippy Real Mayonnaise with a dribble of lemon/Au citron', which comes in 245g and 460g in plastic bottles.

It comes in batch numbers: OA2GP220614A (Pack size 245g), OA2GP220611A and OA2GP220617A (Pack size 460g) with the NAFDAC Reg.No.: A8-0700.

