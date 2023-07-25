Anambra, Mmiata - Scores of unknown gunmen have been annihilated by the joint forces of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS).

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the joint forces embarked on the operation on Monday, July 24, at the Owoko community of Mmiata Anam, Anambra East Local Government.

The joint forces burst into criminal hideouts in Mmiata Anam and Umuem Anam communities in Anambra State. Photo Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP

The operation came 48 hours after the NHFSS held another operation at the Umuem Anam community in the same local government that led to the killings of many unknown gunmen.

Reacting to this development, the NHFSS operational officer in Anambra East, Chinedu Ojukwu, disclosed that the operation was embarked upon due to the intel it got about the location.

He said the Nigerian Army was immediately prompted and mobilised to effect a clampdown on the notorious criminals.

Ojukwu said:

“Another operation took place today at Awoko in Mmiata Anam. Based on credible intelligence by our operatives.

“The Army swiftly mobilised officers and men who went with us on surveillance.

“However, the unknown gunmen, on sighting the combined team, opened fire which the team responded to. The criminals were subdued by the superior power of the Army."

Meanwhile, the NHFSS appreciated the Chief of Army State (COAS), Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for supporting the fight against criminals and criminality in Anambra state since the Army Chief assumed office.

The NHFSS hailed the Nigerian Army for frequently mobilising its personnel to work with the Police, the DSS and other law enforcement.

Source: Legit.ng