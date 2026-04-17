Iran has confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open for commercial vessels during the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

The announcement comes amid a fragile truce and ongoing US naval blockade, underscoring the strait’s importance to global energy trade

With more than 3,000 lives lost since February 28, the conflict continues to shape regional stability and international diplomacy

Iran has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain “completely open” for all commercial vessels during the recently agreed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the decision in a post on X on Friday, stating: “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire.”

Iran keeps Strait of Hormuz open for commercial vessels during Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

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Oil prices experienced a significant crash in the US on April 17, 2026, falling by over 10% following an announcement from Iran that the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open" for commercial traffic during a ceasefire, according to Al Jazeera and other reports.

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement

A 10-day ceasefire was agreed late on Thursday between Israel and Lebanon. However, questions remain over whether Hezbollah, the armed group engaged in fighting Israel’s invasion of southern Lebanon, will recognise the truce.

According to the agreement shared by the US State Department, Israel is permitted to act in self-defence against imminent attacks but cannot carry out offensive operations in southern Lebanon.

US response and naval blockade

United States President Donald Trump confirmed that the strait was “completely open and ready for business and full passage.” He added, however, that the US naval blockade of Iran would “remain in full force” until Iran reached a deal with Washington to end the ongoing war.

Reporting from Washington DC, Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher noted: “The chances of the US lifting the naval blockade were never particularly high as the Trump administration sees that as a way of putting more pressure on Iran.”

Trump also stated on Friday: “Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!”

Conditions for vessel passage

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation has outlined coordinated routes for vessels passing through the strait. A senior Iranian military official told state media that only non-military vessels would be allowed to transit, with permission granted by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

Background to the conflict

The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28, has already claimed more than 3,000 lives. During the conflict, Iran blocked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes.

Following failed US-Iran talks in Pakistan on Sunday, the US imposed a blockade on Iran’s ports in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf.

International reactions

A spokesperson for United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon confirmed on Friday that no airstrikes had been observed since midnight, though they accused the Israeli military of violating airspace and carrying out artillery shelling. The Israeli military has not yet commented.

Mairav Zonszein, a senior analyst with the International Crisis Group, described the direct talks between Lebanon and Israel as “an important breakthrough,” but cautioned that the prospects for a lasting agreement remain uncertain. “Nevertheless, a diplomatic track that strengthens the Lebanese government and sees a gradual withdrawal of Israeli presence will contribute to weakening Hezbollah politically,” she said.

Lebanon and Israel maintain fragile ceasefire while Hezbollah’s stance remains uncertain. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Trump orders US navy to block Strait of Hormuz

Legit.ng earlier reported that United States President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Navy to begin enforcing a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following stalled negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme.

Source: Legit.ng