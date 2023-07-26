The Department of State Services (DSS) controversially rearrested the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele

Emefiele had been in the custody of the DSS since June 10, 2023, after he was relieved of his duty by President Bola Tinubu

Emefiele's re-arrest on Tuesday, July 25, after a court had granted him bail, prompted reactions from majority of Nigerians

Ikoyi, Lagos state - A source familiar with the case between Godwin Emefiele and the Department of State Services (DSS) has said the suspended former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor was rearrested based on an arrest warrant obtained from a magistrate’s court.

Despite a court order for his bail, the DSS rearrested Emefiele on Tuesday, July 25, Channels Television reported.

The DSS re-arrested Godwin Emefiele despite his bail on Tuesday, July 25.

Source: Getty Images

'Emefiele rearrested based on arrest warrant obtained from magistrate’s court': Source

The bank chief was arrested again after officers of the secret police had a fight with agents of another federal agency, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), over his custody.

Although, the DSS has yet to issue a statement on why it rearrested the suspended CBN governor, a source familiar with the case disclosed the reason for his rearrest.

The source said, according to Daily Trust:

“The arrest warrant was based on an allegation of financing terrorism.

"We don’t know the propriety of the arrest warrant because a copy has not been made available to the defence team.

“We don’t know why the DSS will obtain an arrest warrant from a magistrate’s court when a Federal High Court has already granted him bail.

"This is impunity of the highest order.”

DSS rearrests Emefiele despite court’s bail

