There was pandemonium at the federal high court Ikoyi-Lagos on Tuesday, July 25, after the arraignment session of the suspended governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele

At the closure of the arraignment, an altercation ensued between operatives of the Department of State security (DSS) and a top official of the Ikoyi correctional service

Reports have that the Ikoyi prison officer was manhandled and arrested by the DSS when the matter became physical

Lagos, Ikoyi -Operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested a top official of Ikoyi Prisons on the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos State.

The arrest may not be unconnected with the tussle for who keeps custody of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Punch reported.

It was gathered that despite court bail, Godwin Emefiele was rearrested by the operatives of DSS. Photo Credit: Ibrahim Mansur

Source: Twitter

The Ikoyi prison official, who was rough-handled and shuffled into the DSS vehicle, was later released by the secret service operatives.

It was earlier reported that a mild drama played out at the Federal High Court, Lagos State, between DSS operatives and officials of Nigeria Correctional Service as they wrestled over who keeps custody of Emefiele.

Source: Legit.ng