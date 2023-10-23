Two children have reportedly lost their lives after a tanker exploded in Kwara state recently

An eyewitness disclosed that the two children and a man were casualties of the incident that occurred in Moro LGA of Kwara State

Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, The spokesman of the Kwara Fire Service, stated that they are yet to "put a figure of the casualties now"

Kwara state, Ilorin - No fewer than five people including two children have reportedly been burnt to death and several others injured after a tanker conveying petrol fell in Moro LGA of Kwara State.

Daily Trust reported on Monday, October 23, that the unfortunate incident occurred at the weekend about an hour after the tanker fell and people rushed there to scoop petrol.

Sources claimed that the incident occurred when the tanker fell over and emptied its inflammable content on the road, along the Ilorin-Jebba Road in Moro LGA of the state.

How two children, and others died, eyewitness gives details

Speaking on the development, a witness explained that after the tanker fell, some residents rushed to scoop fuel from it and in the process, the fire was ignited.

The witness hinted further that the two children who went to fetch water were torched by the fire, adding that one died in the process and the second one is battling for life in the hospital, Leadership report added.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman of the Kwara Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, said the fire was quenched by their men.

“I cannot put a figure of the casualties now,” Adekunle added.

Source: Legit.ng