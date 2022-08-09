About six area boys have dug a tunnel under the Longbridge at the Ogun end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, where motorists use an alternative road to beat traffic

The traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is getting worrisome due to the ongoing construction on the road

No doubt, sapa, the term in Nigerian English used to describe brokenness and poverty, has turned its side to the area-boys

Longbridge, Ogun - The gridlock at Longbridge, the Ogun end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, is getting worse due to the ongoing construction and has created an avenue for hoodlums to make money.

According to The Punch, a group of boys dug a tunnel under the Longbridge, where motorists and commercial drivers use it to beat traffic on the road.

Lagos-Ibadan Traffic: Sapa In Motion As Area Boys Dig Tunnel Under Bridge, Make Money from Users Photo Credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

It was also observed that the road users drive through the tunnel, which was the beginning of the bridge, when coming to Lagos.

Motorists use tunnel dug by area boys to beat traffic on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Through the tunnel, motorists are able to connect to an untarred road in the Warewa area and beat the traffic towards Berger in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, the tunnel was flooded, but around it was a pumping machine and pipe, which a commercial driver confirmed was used to dry some of the water by the hoodlums to ease vehicular movement.

The area boys, numbering six, are directing the motorists into the tunnel while collecting money before they could pass.

On the side of the bridge where the tunnel is, there is a banner placed there with an inscription that reads:

“Please, kindly assist with any amount. And may God bless those that make it work. Thanks. (Underbridge Management).”

Just In: Tragedy as Commercial Bus Catches Fire On Niger Bridge

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a commercial bus on the Niger bridge has been reported to have caught fire on Sunday, August 9, in Onitsha.

The incident was said to have happened around 1pm while it was in motion, adding that the people in the bus escaped before it caught fire.

According to Adeoye Irewuyi, the sector commander of the FRSC who confirmed the incident said, no passenger was injured during the incident.

Source: Legit.ng