Residents of Enugu state have stormed the streets protesting against the compulsory sit-at-home order in the southeast

The Enugu residents, who were seen in a video, trooped out singing that they don't want sit-at-home orders anymore

They could be seen carrying placards with inscriptions like: "We no longer meet up with our hire purchase because of sit-at-home"

Enugu state - Some residents of Enugu State have protested against the continuous enforcement of the Monday sit-at-home order in the southeast region of Nigeria.

The sit-at-home order is being enforced by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

Enugu resident protest against compulsory Monday sit-at-home order. Photo Credits:@MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

Registering their displeasure and zeal not to continue with the compulsory sit-at-home order, Enugu residents, who stormed the streets were seen protesting with placards in a live recorded video by Ebubechukwu Uzo on his Facebook page on Monday, July 24, The Punc reported.

Some Enugu residents were seen holding placards with various inscriptions such as, "We no longer meet up with our hire purchase because of sit-at-home," while protesting.

In the video, the resident could be heard charting no more sit-at-home in Enugu.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state has declared an end to sit-at-home in the state effective Monday, June 5, 2023.

According to Mbah, such orders were restricting creativity, entrepreneurship, and productivity in the state.

Roads, schools, banks, markets, and other public places were wholly deserted in Enugu state as residents obeyed the compulsory Monday sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This sharply contrasted what the state governor, Peter Mbah, had declared on Thursday, June 1, urging the residents to disregard IPOB’s order and to go about their everyday activities.

The sit-at-home directives instituted by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeastern region of Nigeria have begun to frustrate residents and traders.

In Enugu State, the sit-at-home directives have begun to bite hard for residents and traders who have lamented the adverse effects it has had on them over a couple of years.

Source: Legit.ng