The sit-at-home directives instituted by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeastern region of Nigeria have begun to frustrate residents and traders.

In Enugu State, the sit-at-home directives have begun to bite hard for residents and traders who have lamented the adverse effects it has had on them over a couple of years.

Similarly, artisans and legal practitioners gave their thoughts on the issues behind the sit-at-home directive.

Traders recount ordeals over IPOB's sit-at-home directives

As reported by The Nation, a trader at Ogbete Market, Mr Jude Uwazurike, recounted that the sit-at-home has drastically affected him.

Mr Uwazurike said:

“However, as I speak, I am just managing to survive because this issue of closing shop every Monday and sometimes they just order people to remain indoors for days is no longer a joke.“

The cloth seller said he rarely travels to get goods because of the lack of patronage that the sit-at-home directive has caused.

Mr Uwazurike appealed to the authorities to help bring Enugu State back to normalcy.

Similarly, Mrs Nnena Okpo revealed that her business has suffered since the sit-at-home commenced.

Mrs Okpo, who is into the trading of perishables, said:

“It is no longer funny, the whole thing looked like a joke when it started in 2021 but today you can count a number of businesses that are still standing strong.

“I deal on perishables, apart from Monday sit-at-home order by IPOB, now someone stays in Finland and gave directive for seven days lockdown, not minding what people go through."

Meanwhile, a legal practitioner who preferred anonymity said the sit-at-home had taken a toll on the legal profession in Enugu and other southeast states.

As reported by Premium Times, he said:

“The truth is that, we in the legal field, suffer it the more. Litigants also suffer as a result of postponement of cases.

“It may interest you to know that each time there is disruption of activities in the public space, it affects the courts too, even when some cases require urgent attention."

Transporters lament

Intra-state bus driver Mr Emeka Agbo also decried the situation, describing the perennial sit-at-home order as dangerous.

He said:

“I don’t have any other work doing than to drive from Obollo-Afor to Enugu and come back and the management pays me my little commission which I take to my wife and children.

“But denying me what to eat for seven days is nothing but wickedness.”

