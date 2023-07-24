Lagos, Ikeja - As the infamous #EndSARS protest approaches its third anniversary, fresh controversies have emerged following a leaked memo that surfaced on the internet on Sunday, July 23.

In a report by Daily Trust, it was confirmed in the leaked memo that the Lagos State government approved the sum of N61.2 million for the mass burial of 103 victims of the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The Lagos State government earmarked and approved N61.2m for the mass burial of 103 #EndSARS victims. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP, Adeyinka Yusuf and Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

This leaked memo has now raised eyebrows on whether these victims were the ones killed at the infamous Lekki tollgate #EndSARS protest that the Lagos State government has vehemently denied on several occasions.

As reported by TheCable, the leaked memo had the signature of Olusegun Ogboye, permanent secretary of the Lagos Ministry of Health.

It was gathered that the contract for the mass burial had the signature of Onafowote Idowu, director-general of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency and would be executed by the Messers TOS Funeral Limited.

The memo reads:

“Following review of your request and based on the information provided therein, the agency has “No Objection” to the award of contract to MESSRS TOS FUNERALS LIMITED at a total cost of N61,285,000 (Sixty-one million, two hundred and eighty-five thousand Naira only) for the mass burial for the 103, the year 2020 Endsars victims"

The leaked memo has sparked mixed reactions from social activists, public affairs commentators and netizens.

Lagos govt clears air on 103 #EndSARS victims lined up for mass burial

However, in another statement, the Lagos State government clearly stated that the 103 #EndSARS victims lined up for burial were not bodies recovered from the infamous Lekki tollgate protest.

The statement reads:

“It is public knowledge that the year 2020 #EndSARS crisis that snowballed into violence in many parts of Lagos recorded casualties in different areas of the State and not from the Lekki Toll Gate as being inferred in the mischievous publications.

“For the records, the Lagos State Environmental Health Unit (SEHMU) picked up bodies in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence and community clashes at Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo and Ajah areas of Lagos State. There was also a jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison. The 103 casualties mentioned in the document were from these incidents and NOT from Lekki Toll-gate as being alleged. For the avoidance of doubt, nobody was retrieved from the Lekki Toll Gate incident.”

