17 “distressed” buildings have been marked for demolition at the Alaba International Market in Lagos

The general manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) said the demolition is to prevent innocent persons

Oki alleged that occupants of the marked building usually harass officials of the agency while on duty

Alaba, Lagos state -The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has marked 17 “distressed” buildings for demolition at the popular Alaba International Market in Ojo LGA of the state.

LASBCA general manager, Gbolahan Oki, who disclosed this during an assessment visit to the market, on Friday, June 16, said some of the buildings had been marked with quit notice since 2016, TheCable reported.

Lagos to demolish 17 ‘distressed’ buildings at Alaba Market. Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Oki said occupants of the marked buildings usually harass LASBCA officials whenever they want to carry out their duties.

In a statement issued by Adetayo Akitoye-Asagba, the agency’s assistant director of public affairs, Oki said:

“These buildings marked within this Alaba international market would have been included in the list of 349 distressed buildings earlier published in different national newspapers this year,”

“But because the occupants were always harassing our officers, it was impossible to capture the details of the structures and include them in the publication.

“What we have done now is a joint exercise carried out by both the Lagos Task Force officers and the demolition gang of Lagos State Building Control Agency. The buildings will be demolished.

“We know that this area is a commercial centre and one of the busiest markets in Lagos state.

“We cannot fold our arms and allow irregularities to continue to thrive in the market where lives of innocent persons would be put at risk because of the failure of a few sets of individuals who have refused to do the needful.”

Flood overtakes Lagos communities, sacks residents, submerges houses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that another heavy downpour has led to flood overtaking communities and sacking residents in Lagos.

The flood also submerged houses, cars, and other valuables.

Anxiety as fire guts popular Lagos market, video emerges

Legit.ng had reported that on Thursday morning, March 30, fire gutted the Olowu spare parts market in Lagos state.

Some shops engulfed by the inferno contained air-conditioners for sale, parts of vehicles, and motorcycles, among others.

Pandemonium as Traders, Hoodlums Clash in Popular Lagos Market

There was chaos in the Alaba International Market, Lagos, on Wednesday, October 19, as traders reportedly clashed with hoodlums demanding levies from them.

Legit.ng understands that the violence broke out in the morning when the hoodlums approached the traders to collect levies as usual.

Source: Legit.ng