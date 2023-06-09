Tragedy struck the Benin Archdiocese of the Catholic church as a Reverend Father, Charles Igechi, was killed by gunmen

The Catholic priest was shot dead on his way to his place of primary on Wednesday, June 8, in Benin City

It was gathered that the deceased priest was killed 10 months after he was ordained in August 2022

Benin City, Edo state - Gunmen have killed a Reverend Father, Charles Igechi, 10 months after he was ordained a Catholic Priest in Benin City, Edo state.

Igechi, who was with the Benin Archdiocese, was allegedly shot dead on his way to his place of assignment on Wednesday, June 7, along the Agbor Road, Ikhueniro area of Benin City, Edo State.

According to Daily Trust, Reverend Father within the Benin Archdiocese, who confirmed the death of the priest, said:

“It is true he was killed. Nobody was with him when he was killed by gunmen.”

The Reverend Father, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Catholic priest’s body was found after he was dumped in the bypass axis of the Benin Agbor road.

The Catholic Archbishop of Benin City, Augustine Akubeze, confirmed the tragic incident on Thursday, June 8, in a condolence statement.

Akubeze said the priest, who was ordained in August 2022, was shot on his back.

The statement partially read:

“With deep sadness and sorrow in our hearts, we wish to inform you of the death of one of our priests in the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Charles Onomhoale Igechi, who was ordained on the 13 of August, 2022 and who until his death was the Vice Principal of St. Michael College, Ikhueniro.

“With great shock we received the news this morning that he was shot on his way back to his place of assignment, on the 7th of June, 2023 and his remains were found by Boundary Street in Ikpoba Hill, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Edo State."

The state police spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, could not be reached to comment on the priest's death as calls and a text message to his cell phone were not answered, Daily Trust added.

