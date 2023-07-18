The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has denied a viral memo ordering the withdrawal of police aides from the detail of prominent politicians

The police described the memo as fake, stating that the signal did not originate from any of its formations

The force's public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said appropriate action would be taken against those responsible for the fake memo

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reacted to a signal memo purportedly originating from MOPOL 45 FHQ ABJ, which directed the withdrawal of security aides from former First Lady Aisha Buhari and other prominent politicians.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 17, via its Twitter handle @PoliceNG, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the signal was fake and did not emanate from the NPF or any of its formations.

Adejobi clarified that the signal departs from the established Police’s telegraphic message structure and standard.

He said the circulating signal bears the signature of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) instead of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who heads such formations.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered a thorough investigation into the source of the signal.

He further assured that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for the creation and dissemination of the signal.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel attached to former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and others have been withdrawn.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s brother, Mallam Mamman Daura, former governors, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Gbenga Daniel of Ogun, Bello Mattawale of Zamfara and Danjuma Goje of Gombe state.

