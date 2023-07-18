An internet user's claim that the newly-commissioned Ebonyi International Airport has deteriorated has turned out to be false

The Twitter user's claim that airliners shunned the airport has been rated untrue by a fact-check report

The airport is the fourth in Nigeria's southeast geopolitical zone – Enugu, Imo, Anambra, and Ebonyi

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - A Twitter user @Ekwulu in a post not long ago said the recently-commissioned Ebonyi International Airport has been abandoned and has turned into a car park.

He also criticised the immediate past governor of the state, David Umahi, for building the airport in 'poor' Ebonyi.

A social media claim about the purported sorry state of the Ebonyi International Airport has been debunked. Photo credit: Gospel Nweze

Source: Facebook

No, Ebonyi Airport not converted to motor park

The airport located at Onueke in Ebonyi state was named after former Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari.

The social media user wrote:

“Ebonyi Airport shunned by Airlines turned to a motor park.

"Only God knows why the APC Ex Governor built an airport in one of the poorest states in Nigeria.

"An airport should not be the most important infrastructure in a state with a high poverty rate. SMH.”

As of the time of publishing this report, the tweet has been sighted by over 230, 000 people, and has been retweeted 625+ times.

Checks by Trust Check, a fact-checking platform, revealed that the airport which was commissioned by the immediate past Nigerian leader, Buhari, has been functional, although it is not experiencing flight traffic as expected.

Trust Check quotes Frank Ngwu, the project coordinator of the airport, as saying:

“It is difficult to see a newly inaugurated airport in Nigeria recording the volume of passenger operations as ours.

“It would have taken other airports more than six months to be operational but ours has gone full swing since it was test-run less than two months ago."

Background

Legit.ng in May 2022 reported that Umahi made an audacious move to build an international airport in Ebonyi state.

The airport is to be both human and cargo-enabled, with government officials saying it will attract investments domestically and internationally.

In April 2023, it was commissioned. Independent Newspaper Nigeria noted this development.

