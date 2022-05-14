Governor David Umahi has said the International Airport in Ebonyi positions the state to attract domestic and international investments

Umahi disclosed this via a statement by Francis Nwaze, the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity

According to the governor, the airport can push up employment in Ebonyi state when it becomes operational

Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi is turning the tide following and audacious move to build an international airport in the southeast state.

The airport is to be both human and cargo enabled. In the face of reservations about the relevance of this project in some quarters, it is salient to reiterate how the state would be opened up to the next level.

The Ebonyi International Airport is to be both human and cargo enabled. Photo credit: Francis Nwaze

Francis Nwaze, the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, May 13.

First, the Ebonyi International Airport positions the state to attract investments domestically and internationally. The brick wall of investors mulling over how to quickly bring in raw materials to the state for production purposes and record high output in their businesses, would be broken.

Also, way for seamless distribution of their products across the country and exportation to target markets around the globe would be paved.

Abakaliki would have a direct access to diverse parts of the globe, enhancing its investment profile as a rapidly growing city in Africa. The state’s internally generated revenue is bound to surge via taxes and lands sale.

Second, the airport would boost agricultural returns in the state. Ebonyi is one of the agrarian states in Nigeria. Reputation of her quality Abakaliki rice precedes her. Presently, this commodity enjoys nationwide acceptance and consumption.

Rather than rice farmers limiting their market to Nigeria and few neighboring African countries, their produce can be conveyed in cargos to American and European markets for business. Resulting financial gains can fund mechanization of rice farming for increased productivity. Other agricultural products stand to enjoy this exposure as well.

Lastly, the airport can push up employment in Ebonyi when it becomes functional. The vacancies will run into hundreds creating considerable blue-collar jobs.

The economic harvest to come would be bountiful. From dual investments attraction, agricultural exportation visibility to bettering employment, there is much to reap.

