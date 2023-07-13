An Ondo State pastor has been caught in the web of theft and punished by the authorities for his crimes

Pastor Friday Okeneji, a famous clergyman in Iwaro-Oka Akoko, Ondo State, reportedly broke into a store and stole chemical substances worth N130,000

At the penultimate moment of his trial in court, he confessed that he committed the crime because he needed the money for his mom's burial

Ondo State, Akure - Pastor Friday Okeneji in Iwaro-Oka Akoko of Ondo State has been convicted of stealing by a Magistrates’ Court.

As reported by Punch, Pastor Okeneji, at the ruling of the Magistrate, bagged two years imprisonment for stealing some chemical substances worth N130,000.

Pastor Okeneji was reported to have committed the crime on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in the metro area of Iwaro-Oka.

Reports indicate that Pastor Okeneji broke into a chemical store and stole several items.

Pastor Okeneji was arrested and arraigned before the Magistrate on a two-count charge of stealing he pleaded guilty to.

Pastor Okeneji pleads guilty

While pleading guilty, he told the Magistrate that he committed the crime to survive, as he had no livelihood, the Nigerian Tribune reported.

He narrated that his mother died and needed the sum of N150,000 to conduct the burial, which will be coming up in August.

While ruling on the case, Magistrate Damilola Sekoni declared that Pastor Okeneji was guilty as charged and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of a N100,000 fine.

