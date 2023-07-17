Senate President Godswill Akpabio visited Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan and his wife, Barr Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in Abuja to celebrate their son's first birthday

Akpabio, accompanied by other senators, expressed his pride in witnessing the milestone and prayed for the child's well-being and success

The event was attended by notable figures such as John Oyegun and Senator Rufai Hanga, among others

Maitama, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday, July 16, visited Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan and his wife, Barr Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, at their country home in the Maitama area of Abuja.

The visit, according to a statement made available to Legit.ng, was to felicitate them on the occasion of their son, Prince Reign-Emmanuel's first birthday.

Senate President Akpabio visited Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan and his wife, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to celebrate their son's first birthday. Photo credits: Godswill Obot Akpabio, Natasha H Akpoti

Akpabio, who was accompanied by eight other members of the 10th Senate, wine and dined with the royal family while praying for God's wisdom upon the celebrant.

The Senate president was said to be a close friend of the family, having attended the wedding in Kogi in early 2022.

I am proud to witness your son's first birthday, Akpabio tells Uduaghan

Speaking during the visit, Senator Akpabio said he was proud to witness the first birthday of the celebrity couple's son Reign-Emmanuel.

He also celebrated with the family for baby Reign’s milestone and prayed for prosperity, good health and love over them.

"May Reign grow in God’s protection and wisdom to be a star of his generation," Akpabio said.

Akpabio prays for President Tinubu, others

In his closing remarks, the Senate president also prayed for the families of his colleagues, President Tinubu and Nigerians at large.

"May you all experience God’s grace at your time of need and peace at home and our dear country," he added.

Notable people at the event include former national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun, Senator David Jimkuta (Taraba South), Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South), Senator Rufai Hanga (Kano Central), among others.

