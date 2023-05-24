The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a clergyman, Apostle Uchechukwu Samuel over alleged fraud

Enugu, Enugu state - A Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Uchechukwu Samuel, has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Apostle Uchechukwu was arraigned on Tuesday before Justice H.O. Eya of an Enugu High on a seven-count charge bordering on stealing, conspiracy, and obtaining money by false pretense.

Apostle Uchechukwu Samuel arraigned in court over alleged fraud. Photo Credit: EFCC. Source: Facebook

The apostle pleaded not guilty

The clergyman, however, pleaded ‘not guilty’ when all the charges were read to him.

The prosecution counsel, Ani Ikechukwu Michael asked Justice Eya to fix a date for Uchechukwu’s trial to commence.

Justice Enya granted the man of God bail and adjourned the case till July 4 and 5, 2023 for hearing

