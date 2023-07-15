Global site navigation

Local editions

Photos Emerge As Osinbajo Pens Heart-Melting Birthday Tribute to Wife at 55
Family and Relationships

Photos Emerge As Osinbajo Pens Heart-Melting Birthday Tribute to Wife at 55

by  Segun Adeyemi

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed his love and rekindled his commitment to his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, in a heartwarming birthday tribute to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!

Osinbajo described his wife, who turns a year older on Saturday, July 15, as a generous gift from God almighty.

Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo Osinbajo
Dolapo Osinbajo turns 55 on Saturday, July 15, and she's from the lineage of the late Obafemi Awolowo. Photo Credit: @ProfOsinbajo
Source: Twitter
He wrote via Twitter:
"Every day, I realize how kind and generous God was by giving you to me.
"Happy birthday, my darling.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Yemi."

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel