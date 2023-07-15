Photos Emerge As Osinbajo Pens Heart-Melting Birthday Tribute to Wife at 55
Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed his love and rekindled his commitment to his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, in a heartwarming birthday tribute to her.
Osinbajo described his wife, who turns a year older on Saturday, July 15, as a generous gift from God almighty.
He wrote via Twitter:
"Every day, I realize how kind and generous God was by giving you to me.
"Happy birthday, my darling.
"Yemi."
Source: Legit.ng
