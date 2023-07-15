Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed his love and rekindled his commitment to his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, in a heartwarming birthday tribute to her.

Osinbajo described his wife, who turns a year older on Saturday, July 15, as a generous gift from God almighty.

Dolapo Osinbajo turns 55 on Saturday, July 15, and she's from the lineage of the late Obafemi Awolowo. Photo Credit: @ProfOsinbajo

He wrote via Twitter:

"Every day, I realize how kind and generous God was by giving you to me.

"Happy birthday, my darling.

"Yemi."

