Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has declared a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) following a tragic attack by suspected terrorists in some parts of the communities.

As reported by Vanguard, it was gathered that at least 12 persons were killed in the gruesome attack that the suspected terrorist launched on Sunday night, July 9.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang says the curfew would be indefinite until the security council has proposed a solution. Photo Credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

In a statement, the Plateau State Director Of Press And Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, confirmed the 24-hour curfew imposed by the governor, noting that it was for consultation and re-strategising with the state's security council to curb insecurity.

The curfew also means there will be a compulsory sit-at-home and restriction of movement until further notice, and security agencies in the state have been tasked to ensure compliance, Channels TV online reported.

Resident give account of terrorist attack

Giving an account of the gruesome attack, a resident of one of the affected communities, Mathew Habila, said the victims were attacked late-night in their houses.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He narrated that many houses were set ablaze in the attack, leaving the two communities deserted.

He said:

“We have our people killed again in another attack last night. This time, 12 people were killed with several others injured and many houses were burnt by Fulani militia at Farinkasa Kerana and Sabon Gari communities in Mangu districts of Mangu council.”

The governor assured citizens of the security of lives and properties and the restoration of peace and security in the state.

Source: Legit.ng