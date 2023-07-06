Members of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists attempting to cross the Nigerian territory from the Cameroon border have been gunned down

On Thursday, July 6, soldiers attached to Operation HADIN KAI in the North East neutralised the terrorists crossing over from Cameroon, after a fierce gun battle

The newly appointed director, defence media operations, Maj.-Gen. ES Buba, confirmed the development to newsmen at the Defence Headquarters, in Abuja

Those attempting to cross into the Nigerian territory from the Cameroon border, were eliminated by the troops on Thursday, July 6, Daily Trust reported.

How Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists were gunned down by troops, Buba speaks

The terrorists numbering five, according to the Military High Command, were gunned down following intelligence report that they laid ambush along Bula Yobe-Darel Jamel in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

10 terrorists captured alive, Buba discloses

The newly appointed Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. ES Buba, who made this disclosure at Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said no fewer than 10 terrorists were captured alive.

Buba, added that arms, weapons and other logistics including bags of flour and detergent were recovered from them, adding that their collaborators were also arrested.

Nasarawa: Army rejects N5m bribe from rail track vandals, arrests 12 suspects

The Nigerian Army in Doma, Nasarawa State, has rejected the sum of N5 million as a bribe from some suspected rail track vandals at Angwan Yara, Keana Local Government Area of the state.

The vandals have been arrested and are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Army.

This development was confirmed by the acting spokesperson of Doma Command, Maj. Joseph Afolasade during a press briefing on Friday, June 30.

Troops rescue 216 civilians kill 54 terrorists in 2 weeks, DHQ reveals

Meanwhile, many terrorists have been killed by Nigerian troops operating in the North East and North West of the country.

Also, within two weeks, the troops arrested 73 terrorist logistics suppliers including one female and four terrorist informants.

About 60 adult male terrorists', 176 adult females, and 266 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.

