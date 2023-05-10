Gunmen invaded the female hostel of the Plateau State University, Bokkos, but they failed in their bid to abduct students

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, John Agams said that the local security men repelled the attackers

One student was injured in the attack, which occurred between Tuesday night, May 9 and Wednesday morning, May 10

Bokkos, Plateau State - Some gunmen have invaded the campus of the Plateau State University in Bokkos in a bid to kidnap students of the school.

Authorities of the learning institution said its security operatives repelled the attack, The Punch reported.

The school authority said that some gunmen invaded the female hostel of the institution in Bokkos between Tuesday night and Wednesday but there was no abduction. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The situation caused tension among students of the university and residents of Bokkos.

According to the school’s authority, the gunmen invaded the female hostel between the night of Tuesday, May 9 and the morning of Wednesday, May 10. However, it was understood that there was no abduction.

Plateau State University’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), John Agams, confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said:

”It is true that gunmen attempted to kidnap some of our students, but the attempt was repelled by our local security men.

"In the process, one student was injured, but no student was abducted.”

The school’s image-maker added:

”The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Benard Matur, is currently at the school premises and appealing to students to be peaceful.”

Meanwhile, the police command in Plateau State has not officially reacted to the incident.

Gunmen attack on Nigerian tertiary institution not the first time

It is not the first time that gunmen would daringly attack Nigerian tertiary institutions.

In November 2021, some gunmen attacked the staff quarters of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

During the early morning attack, the assailants abducted six persons, comprising two professors, one senior lecturer, and three of their family members.

A week later in Minna, Niger State, several gunmen invaded the Federal University of Technology.

The attack claimed the life of one student, with three others injured and two persons kidnapped.

