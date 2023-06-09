Governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang, has bemoaned the renewed killings in Mangu local government area

The governor said roughly 150 people have been killed in the past three weeks in Mangu local government alone

Mutfwang described the killings as "genocidal", and said locals reported that the attackers are foreign mercenaries

Mangu, Plateau - Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state on Friday, June 9, said not less than 150 people have been killed by suspected foreign mercenaries in Mangu local government area in under one month.

Mutfwang made this disclosure while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has bemoaned the "genocide" being witnessed in Mangu local government area. Photo credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

"Pure genocide ongoing in Plateau": Governor Mutfwang

Legit.ng reports that villages of Mangu came under attack by gunmen recently, where dozens of people, including women and children, were killed, igniting retaliatory attacks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mutfwang said:

“In the last one month and somehow coincidentally, the attacks in Plateau have shifted to my own local government, which is Mangu, and the local government where my deputy is from (Riyom), they have been under intense siege.

“Conservatively, I will put it that in the last three weeks, we have buried not less than 150 people in Mangu Local Government Area alone.”

The governor continued:

“It has been a problem that has built up over the years, that has become a sort of a vicious circle.

“The first fundamental issue is that there is the breakdown of trust, intra-communities and inter-communities, which opened the flanks for, of course, eventually non-state actors, who have the weapons of violence to come into the situation and have further escalated the situation.

“And therefore, we are having the situation now where a lot of people, who we are yet to fully identify, are coming into the fray.

“So, there is [sic] a lot of attacks, reprisals, and counter-attacks. But by and large, we are seeing a pattern that is emerging.

“I can tell you, that 80 percent of the situation is pure genocide.”

Asked who the assailants are, Mutfwang replied:

“The people say they are foreign mercenaries. Communities report to us where they see people dressed in black clothes, coming in their hundreds, sometimes, three on a motorbike, and you could find 50 motorbikes at a stretch, or even more. And they come, attack, and they run away.

“A few that have been caught cannot even speak any Nigerian language. And the question we’ve been asking: ‘who sent them?’”

Tension as gunmen attack Plateau university, school reacts

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that some gunmen invaded the campus of the Plateau State University in Bokkos in a bid to kidnap students of the school.

Authorities of the learning institution said its security operatives repelled the attack.

Source: Legit.ng