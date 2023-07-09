A Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled in favour of SERAP, regarding a suit on the Abacha loot recovery

The court ordered the disclosure of spending details for approximately $5 billion of Abacha loot by the government of President Bola Tinubu

Justice Omotosho, in his ruling, also demanded transparency on the amount stolen by General Sani Abacha; the total recovered loot, and agreements made by previous presidents

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled in favour of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), ordering the government of President Bola Tinubu to disclose the spending details of approximately $5 billion Abacha loot.

The court further demanded transparency regarding the exact amount of money stolen by General Sani Abacha from Nigeria, the total amount of Abacha loot recovered, and all agreements made by former presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, and Buhari, Channels TV reported.

A court has ordered the Tinubu administration to hold to account the governments of Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, and Buhari for their spending of about $5bn Abacha loot. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The judgment, delivered by Justice James Kolawole Omotosho, granted SERAP's Freedom of Information suit and directed the Ministry of Finance to provide the requested information within seven days, Daily Trust also stated.

“I therefore hold that SERAP is entitled to the information on the spending details of about $5bn Abacha loot, and need not show any special interest in the information sought," the judge held.

Demand for transparency in Abacha loot recovery

Legit.ng notes that the court's decision marks a significant step towards promoting accountability and transparency in the recovery and utilisation of the Abacha loot.

SERAP's successful legal action highlights the importance of access to information in combating corruption and ensuring good governance.

