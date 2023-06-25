Senator Shehu Sani has called on President Bola Tinubu to investigate the economic crime that was perpetrated during Muhammadu Buhari's administrations

The former lawmaker said Tinubu should probe Buhari, former ministers, and the service of chiefs who worked under the last administration

Sani added that former governors should not be excluded from the probe, in order not to consider the current investigation as being selective

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has revealed why President Bola Tinubu, should probe immediate former president Muhammadu Buhari, his ministers, and former service chiefs under his administration.

Sani said President Tinubu should courageously investigate the economic crime committed under the Buhari administration.

Shehu Sani urges Tinubu to probe Buhari, ex-ministers, former service chiefs, others for economic crime. Photo Credit: Shehu Sani/Muhammadu Buhari/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He said naira redesigning was not the only economic crime perpetrated and arresting one or two persons will not provide the needed answer.

In a post shared via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani, he said President Tinubu should start the probe from Buhari, down to the cabals in his government.

Sani wrote:

“The redesigning of the Naira is not the only economic Crime perpetrated under the Buhari administration. The President should courageously allow a full scale investigation of the plunder that occurred under the Buhari administration, beginning with Buhari, his ex ministers, his service chiefs and the cabal wing of his Government. The President should not also shield former Governors who are now at liberty, even waiting for political appointment as entitled men. One or two persons in the cage can’t answer for the crime perpetrated by others in the last eight years. The current investigation can easily be stained as selective if the probe net is restricted.

"The simple question is; what about others who also contributed in ruining the economy? Or may be some of us are just too impatient because of lack of knowledge of what is ahead."

