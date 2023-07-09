Joe Irukwu, a former president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has passed away at the age of 89

The deceased was the founding managing director of the Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation and later established the African Development Insurance Company

Irukwu's death was announced by Harrison Eze Okorie, president general of the Amaokwe Item Welfare Union

Joe Irukwu, a former president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has died at the age of 89, multiple reports confirmed.

TheCable reported that Harrison Eze Okorie, president general, Amaokwe Item Welfare Union, announced Irukwu’s death in a statement on Saturday, July 8.

“The Amaokwe Item Welfare Union on behalf of the entire Amaba Ukwu kindred and the immediate family hereby announce the glorious but painful demise of our great patron, father, grandfather, son and brother, Prof (Chief)Joseph Ogbonnaya Irukwu, SAN, CFR,” the statement reads.

Who is Joe Irukwu?

Irukwu whose death was also reported by The Punch was the founding managing director of Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation, a government-owned business established to increase the local share of reinsurance premium income.

He founded the African Development Insurance Company thereafter, which was later sold to Diamond Bank.

