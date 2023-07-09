Biodun Oyebanji, the governor of Ekiti State, has started generating reactions from Nigerians on social media over the viral pictures of him prostrating for an elder statesman, Afe Babalola.

Afe Babalola is a Nigerian octogenarian, veteran lawyer, educationist, columnist and founder of the Afe Babalola University in Ekiti. He will celebrate his 60 years of call to bar on Monday, July 10.

Nigerian governor lies flat on the floor to greet octogenarian Photo Credit: @AderonkeW

Source: Twitter

Nigerians commends Governor Oyebanji for prostrating for Afe Babalola

Oyebanji, the governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, was seen in the pictures lying flat in prostration to greet the legal icon, a deep-rooted cultural greeting in the Yoruba nation.

Some Nigerians, however, took to the comment section of the post shared by a journalist, Arabinrin Aderonke, who was proud of the governor's action and associated with him as governor of her state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While making her post, Aderonke said:

"I am from Ekiti State, and here is my governor, a man I call BAO, greeting, Afe Babalola SAN, another Ekiti man and elder statesman, in the Yoruba way, as it should be. We are wired and trained to always greet & accord our superior with the utmost respect. Proud of you, Governor BAO."

While some Nigerians commend the governor for being culturally rooted, others charged Oyebanji with translating such a move into good governance.

See their reactions below:

A user, @realtopeomotayo, commended the governor

"Omoluabi Governor @biodunaoyebanji a role model to the generations of Ekiti."

Another netizen with the handle, @kunzybaba, said:

"I hope he is effective in his role as Gov because greetings are not character."

In his reaction, the handler, @KayKayl14, said:

"The way we are trained in Ekiti. We never allow the position to override the strong values we hold.

"Well done, my dear Governor.

"You will always be honoured too.

"God bless Ekiti State."

Another Nigerian with the handle @lanrejoda commented that the state of the heart is more important than the action that the governor exhibited. He said:

"Idobale ki ise iwa! It's not how low you prostrate or courtesy that determines if you respect the person! I appreciate the culture that demands this, but the state of the heart is much more important!"

Another netizen with the handle @Blaqgattuso posited that:

"Culture is key".

See the tweet below:

Segun Oni loses again as appeal court affirms Oyebanji as Ekiti governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Biodun Oyebanji, the governor of Ekiti state, has been reaffirmed as the winner of the June 2022 governorship election in the state.

A 3-man panel of justices of the court dismissed the appeal by Segun Oni, the SDP candidate in the election, on the ground that it lacked merit.

Oyebanji, the candidate of the APC in the election, won 15 of the 16 local governments to emerge as the winner of the poll.

Source: Legit.ng