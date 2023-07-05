Imo, Owerri - The youth chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has appealed to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to conduct a new UTME test for Mmesoma Ejikeme, the teenage girl alleged of falsifying her examination score.

This is on the heels of the controversies surrounding the scandal, which has escalated into a case of national attention.

Ejikeme Mmesoma is a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi-Anambra State. Photo Credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Source: Facebook

In an interaction with journalists in Owerri, Imo State, the financial secretary of the youth chapter of the socio-cultural group, Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, made the appeal noting that should put the matter to rest by exploring the option of Mmesoma resitting the examination.

He said the situation is becoming `embarrassing’ to the image of the young girl and the examination board, as well as the image of Nigeria as a nation.

Arthur-Ugwa said the scandal would most likely psychologically and emotionally affect the teenage girl. He also noted that the examination board exposes the minor to unnecessary stigma.

He said:

“Only another examination supervised by independent observers will bring this matter to rest, and we will avail ourselves to be part of the supervision if need be."

He urged the examination board to thoroughly investigate before concluding the JAMB result falsification case.

As reported by Leadership, Arthur-Ugwa, said:

“JAMB must, as a matter of national importance, realize the seriousness of its role in society and stop being in the news for the wrong reasons.

“If its management can no longer hold forth, then let the Federal Government overhaul the entire board and save our country and her people from needless embarrassment.’

Source: Legit.ng