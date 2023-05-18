The Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang, has been pronounced dead at 86

Following his demise, President Muhammadu Buhari extended his arm of condolence to the late Mbang's family and the church

Similarly, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi described Mbang as a man who stood for the right thing

Members of the Methodist Church of Nigeria have been struck with the tragic news of the demise of their Prelate Emeritus, Dr Sunday Mbang.

Rev. Babatunde Taiwo, the conference secretary of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, announced Dr Mbang's demise on Wednesday, May 17.

Peter Obi said the late cleric was the first clergy to condemn the 2003 Anambra elections that rigged him out. Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

It was gathered that the cleric died at the age of 86.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, on hearing the tragic news, expressed his sincere condolence to the church, the members and his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

President Buhari, in his condolence message, described the renowned cleric as a "spiritual colossus at home and abroad."

He said:

"Dr. Mbang displayed, in his over six decades of service to God and humanity, exemplary courage, forthrightness, wisdom, intellectualism and selflessness.

"I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul."

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, described the cleric as a man "sincere in words and actions," a patriotic Nigerian and one who stood for what is right.

Obi recounted how the late cleric condemned the atrocities committed during the 2003 gubernatorial election and told ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo that he (Obi) had won.

He said:

"In my own case, when I was rigged out in the Anambra Gubernatorial election in 2003, he was the first clergyman to publicly tell the President then, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, that I won that election.

"I deeply appreciated my meeting with him in Akwa Ibom last December, where he said that God would use me to save Nigeria. His wise counsel, words of encouragement and fervent prayers gave me strength and courage through the electoral process."

Obi extended his condolence to his family and the church, praying that God would give them the strength and fortitude to bear his loss.

Peter Obi reacts as gunmen kill US embassy staff, police officers in Anambra

In another development, Peter Obi has expressed grief concerning the loss of lives of two US embassy officials and Nigerian police officers accompanying them.

The Labour Party chieftain's condolence message was contained in a statement he signed on Wednesday, May 17.

Gunmen recently attacked the US embassy representatives and security operatives in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state.

Source: Legit.ng