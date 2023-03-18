A video shared on TikTok shows a spiritual little girl praying powerfully in her local language during assembly

In a video, the little girl in the presence of other pupils prayed for a very long time with so much energy

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who admired how passionate she was in the act of prayer

A corps member identified as @solution697 on TikTok has gushed over a little girl who prayed passionately during school assembly.

In a trending video, the girl was spotted praying powerfully in Yoruba language during devotion.

Little girl prays during assembly Photo Credit: @solution697

Source: TikTok

The girl prayed with so much zeal and obliged her fellow pupils including staff to respond with a resounding Amen.

While sharing the video, the corps member noted that her primary place of assignment (PPA) has shown her a small prayer warrior.

The touching video has attracted so many comments from netizens who believe that the little girl is anointed with the gift of prayer.

Some netizens also suggested that she might be a celestial member or learned the act of prayer from her mother.

Social media reactions

@Victoria wrote:

"Wow, train your child in the way he should go, and when he grows, he won't depart from it. It's true definition."

@9ikks said:

"Prophetess in the making. This is the work of the mum."

@P E R R Y added:

"Omo deep deep prayer lines me sef no sabi pray like this. Ayeraye gba ope wa."

@olaflex commented:

"Omo it make me remember my mom long prayer then."

@Barrywhite reacted:

"No one will kill d spirit in u dear."

@Mercybenson replied:

"This girl mama na one person wey get post for CAC."

@ADE_IFE wrote:

"Upcoming prayer warriors."

@tunrayo854 added:

"Future mummy GO."

@omowumi said:

"This is future mummy Go I like her prayer keep it up."

@badmusolamilekan23 said:

"I wish I can pray in my local dialect like this. God help this girl the more."

@seunff324 reacted:

"See how this small girl is praying. I salute your parents."

@babbysugar1015 commented:

"Her mama na prayer warrior."

@tolulopeadebayo614 said:

"Pastor Miss, you I'll reach the peek of ur mission ijn.infact am overwhelmed."

@Ellaaaaaa wrote:

"Mummy G.O... o lord pls establish yourself in the life of this prayer warrior."

Little Nigerian girl prays hard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl's prayer video has got many people reacting on social media. Re-shared by @instablog9ja, the kid prayed in front of some adults behind the camera.

In the clip, she employed a bottle as her microphone as she prayed for good husbands for those responding to her prayer. She added that her family's business will prosper and grow in leaps and bounds.

The kid said that whoever wishes them failure in business would meet their waterloo. After praying for their business, she said their home will be fruitful with kids and blessings.

Source: Legit.ng