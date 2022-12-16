The convicted Kano-based Islamic cleric, Sheik Abduljabbar Kabara, has told the Upper Shari'a court in Kano to quicken the execution of the death sentence passed against him, adding that he was not afraid to die

According to Daily Nigerian, Ibrahim Sarki-Yola of the Shari'a court sentenced Kabara to death by handing on Thursday, December 15.

Kabara was prosecuted for blasphemous statements against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the session of some of his preachings.

Source: Legit.ng