The traditional religion priestess has revealed the reason why the plan to celebrate the Isese festival in four local government areas in Kwara state was halted

Yeye Adesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji said she cancelled the event after her neighbours abandoned her and her life was threatened

The Osun state priestess assured that her recent travails would not stop her philanthropic acts in the community

Yeye Ajesikemi Olokun Omolara, the Osun priestess has explained the reason why she cancelled the planned Isese festival in Kwara state, Ilorin.

The priestess who was threatened by a Muslim group, Majlisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society, in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state, to desist from holding the Isese festival has shared her own side of the story.

Yeye Ajesikemi Olokun Omolara says she canceled the Ilorin Isese Festival over threats to life. Photo credit: Radio TNT 102.5FM group, Abiyamọ Plus

Why I canceled Ilorin Isese festival, Osun priestess opens up

In a new video released online, Yeye Omolara bemoaned the unfortunate situation and also disclosed that her life was in danger.

The Osun priestess revealed that since the issue went viral, she had received numerous death threats, The Punch reported.

Speaking during a short video published on Facebook, Omolara recounted her ordeal since the announcement of her event.

She noted that while she was planning the Isese festival in Ilorin, she received multiple death threats from unknown people immediately after fliers for the event were posted online.

"My neighbours abandoned me," Yeye Omolara, the Osun priestess revealed

Speaking further, Omolara said none of her neighbours had provided her with support amid her travails but this will not affect her support for the community going forward.

